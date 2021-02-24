Man killed, woman arrested after overnight shooting in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A man is dead and a woman is in police custody after a shooting overnight in a neighborhood just north of E. 87th Street, according to the Raytown Police Department.

Police were called to a residence around Lane Avenue at 1:58 a.m. on reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man who had apparently been shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

A woman was seen leaving the area. Police arrested her. They have not released either person’s identity nor information on the relationship between the two.

Officers continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android