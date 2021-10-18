Man killed, woman injured following domestic disturbance incident in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — One person was killed and another was injured following a domestic disturbance incident over the weekend.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance report involving a man with a gunshot wound at a home near 127th Street and Gilman Road just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

A woman was also reported to have multiple injuries at the home resulting from the incident leading to the shooting.

Both the man and woman were taken from the scene to area hospitals where the man later died from his injuries.

He has not been identified at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.