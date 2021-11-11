Man killed, woman injured in early morning Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and one person injured early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the shooting around 2 a.m. at a residence near West 2nd and North Pleasant streets.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.

A woman was also located at the residence with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital and treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Investigators are continuing to work the scene and determine the cause of the shooting. Police tell FOX4 at this time they are not looking for any suspects.

Anyone with information in this incident can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.