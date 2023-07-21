LEXINGTON, Mo. –Lexington police say a man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting Friday morning that officers believe may be a case of domestic violence.

Lexington Police Chief Troy Sims said just after 5 a.m. officers were called to the area of 22nd Street and Garfield Avenue for a report of shots fired.

There officers found an injured woman and a man with what appeared to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. EMS took the woman to an area hospital in critical condition.

Lexington police have not yet identified the victims. Sims said the incident appears to be a case of domestic violence and is being investigating as a possible attempted murder-suicide.