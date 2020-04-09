Man kills himself after allegedly shooting woman in Lee’s Summit, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A man has killed himself after allegedly shooting a woman in Lee's Summit, police say.

Officers were called to a home in the area of 3rd Street and S.E. Summit Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported disturbance, LSPD spokesman Sgt. Chris Depue said.

When they arrived they found one man dead and a woman injured. After talking with witnesses, they determined that the man had killed himself after shooting the woman, Depue said.

First responders took the woman to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Depue said the two were related, but they are still investigating the extent of their relationship.

He said there were a lot of witnesses outside in the neighborhood so, along with interviewing the woman, officers will now work to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee's Summit Police Department.