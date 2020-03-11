Man last seen February 16 identified as victim in deadly crash at I-435 & 87th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man reported missing last month has been identified as the victim in a deadly crash Monday at Interstate 435 and 87th Street in Missouri.

Terell Bandy, 37, was reported missing by Kansas City, Missouri police on Feb. 25 and he was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play but the investigation on where he was before the crash is ongoing.

On Monday, a road crew found a Chevrolet Impala wrecked in a wooded creek bed, alongside I-435 but obscured from the view of passing motorists.

Police found the driver, later identified as Bandy, dead at the scene.

KCPD isn’t sure when the wreck happened.