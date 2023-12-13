LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Three fire departments responded to an explosion Lee’s Summit that left a man on fire and taken to a trauma center Tuesday.

At around 4:20 p.m. Lee’s Summit firefighters responded to a fire coming from a large metal barn that stored equipment, horses and other livestock on East 99th Street near South Noland Road.

Lee’s Summit Fire Department said, “Several callers reported an explosion and black smoke coming from a building and a man on fire.”

Since this took place not far from the Lee’s Summit and Kansas City border, KCFD and Raytown Fire Protection District also responded.

After investigation, the departments found that the explosion and subsequent fire happened when an employee was welding a diesel fuel tank to repair a leak.

By 4:43 p.m. the incident was under control after KCFD firefighters went into the barn and extinguished the fire.

The man who caught fire was treated on the scene before being taken to a local trauma center for more medical attention.

LSFD says that the area and structure around the fire received heat and smoke damage, but no one else was injured and the livestock was unharmed.

LSFD says they will not provide more information on the man injured.