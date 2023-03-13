KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The recent winner of a $50,000 scratchers ticket says it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The winner shared with the Missouri Lottery how a “Bonus Word Crossword” game had caught his eye on the digital display screen at the BP located at 2101 E. 39th St. in Kansas City, so he decided to try his luck.

To his amazement, he soon realized he was holding a winning ticket.

He had spelled his way to a $50,000 prize by uncovering 11 hidden words on the ticket.

The winner told the Missouri Lottery his birthday is coming up soon and he’s getting together with his friends to celebrate.

“Bonus Word Crossword” currently offers over $7.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including two more $50,000 top prizes.