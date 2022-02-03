KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro man pleaded guilty to drug charges and ramming two cars while trying to get away from deputies.

Antony M. Quinones, 49, was arrested at a Quality Inn on Nov. 13, 2018.

Court documents show he left the motel with two women. As he walked to his car, deputies tried to pin it so he couldn’t leave. Instead of surrendering, documents state Quinones rammed two cars, causing extensive damage. He eventually lost control of his car and hit a light pole.

Those same documents state Quinones tried to run from deputies after the crash. As he ran, he pulled a gun from his waistband. When officers caught up with him, he struggled, but was arrested.

Deputies reported finding an ounce of methamphetamine and $3,500 in Quinones’ pockets. Deputies also said they searched his car and found 10 ounces of methamphetamine hidden in a stereo box on the front passenger floorboard. Another gun was found in Quinones’ motel room.

At the time of his arrest, Quinones was on supervised release following a 2004 conviction on federal drug charges. Due to that conviction, it was illegal for him to have a gun at the time of his arrest in 2018.

Quinones will be sentenced to at least five years without parole in federal prison, but according to sentencing guidelines, a judge could decide to give him a longer sentence, such as life without parole.