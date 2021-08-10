Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting at Kansas City Zoo parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City, Missouri, man has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing the firearm he fired in a deadly shooting at the Kansas City Zoo last year.

Anthony R. Meneses, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of the Kansas City Zoo on Aug. 9, 2020.

The victim, identified in court documents as “J.S.,” had been shot while he was sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2005 Toyota Camry, which was occupied by three other people.

Meneses was sitting behind the driver’s seat; there was another passenger in the back seat and in the front passenger seat. Meneses grabbed the gun, a Glock 9mm pistol, from the back pocket of the driver’s seat when the gun fired. The bullet traveled though the driver’s seat, striking J.S. in the chest. J. S. was taken to Research Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Meneses has a prior felony conviction for tampering with a motor vehicle.