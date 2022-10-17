Javonte Tiger (left) and Taron Thompson (right) are charged with murder in the Colby Stephenson case

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence man pleaded guilty to his role in the death of a Blue Springs teenager.

During a court hearing Friday, Javonte Tiger pleaded guilty to armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The guilty plea means he was involved in the murder of 16-year-old Colby Stephenson on Dec. 18, 2017.

A judge sentenced Tiger to serve 16 years in prison.

Stephenson was shot and killed in the front yard of a home near Northwest 6th Street and Northwest Golfview Drive in Blue Springs.

Charging documents show Tiger was on house arrest and required to wear an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting. Tracking on the ankle monitor allegedly showed him going out of range an hour before the shooting.

The paperwork also shows multiple witnesses told investigators that Tiger yelled, “Yeah, we got y’all now” as he was shooting.

A second man is also charged in connection with Stephenson’s death.

Taron Thompson faces second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police found a 9mm gun in Thompson’s vehicle, according to court documents. It shows he allegedly admitted that the gun was his. Tests of the shell casings tied the gun to the crime scene.

Phone records allegedly showed that a phone registered to Thompson was in the area where the shooting occurred.

Thompson’s trial is scheduled to begin in March.

