SHAWNEE, Kan. — A 30-year-old man has pleaded guilty for the September 2022 killing of 25-year-old Kathleen Dampier and her unborn child in Shawnee, Kansas.

Doniel Lee Sublett Jr. pled guilty on Wednesday in Johnson County court to two counts of first-degree murder.

On September 18, 2022, Shawnee police officers responded to a medical emergency at an apartment complex near 74th Street and Flint Street.

When officers arrived, they heard the sound of possible gunshots inside the apartment building and witnessed someone leaving.

Dampier was found dead inside the apartment from a gunshot wound.

Sublett is scheduled for sentencing on June 10 and June 11 at 9 a.m.