KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 36-year-old man has pleaded guilty to stealing communications equipment ahead of President Joe Biden’s speech in Kansas City, Missouri last December.

Jason Keith entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to stealing $750 or more sound equipment meant to be used at Biden’s speech.

According to court documents, around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 7, 2021, employees at a Defense Information Systems Agency noticed that the locks on the back of their two enclosed U-Haul trucks had been cut off and some of the communications equipment had been stolen from the back of one.

The two trucks were parked in an underground parking garage at the Intercontinental Hotel in the County Club Plaza.

The stolen items included a dolly and hard plastic cases containing cable reels, sound equipment, extension cords and a fall protection kit, valued at approximately $14,000 total.

The stolen equipment was to be used by Biden when he gave his speech Dec. 8, 2021.

Using city cameras as well as surveillance video from businesses, detectives were able to follow the suspect along multiple routes.

Just before 5 a.m. a security guard and two UMKC police officers confronted Keith as he was rearranging the stolen equipment on the stolen dolly, however the stealing had not been reported at the time, according to court documents.

Keith was taken into custody after being found in possession of some of the stolen equipment. The rest of the stolen equipment was found in the woods behind a gas station.

He was sentenced to two years with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

