Man recently admitted into Jackson County jail dies, sheriff’s office investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was in custody has died, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, according to Sheriff Darryl Forte.

Forte tweeted that a man who was admitted to the Jackson County Detention Center in Kansas City over the weekend was found unresponsive this morning, May 10.

That man has been declared dead.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. No further information has been provided, but Forte said he will give updates as he learns more.

