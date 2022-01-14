Man, recently retired, wins $1 million from Powerball purchased in Kansas City

Peyton, Colorado, USA – January 11, 2016: A horizontal studio shot of Colorado state entry forms and printed tickets for the Powerball Lottery to be held on Wednesday 13 January, 2016. The entry forms have been marked with Quick Pick selections, meaning the numbers are selected at random by the computer at point of sale.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who recently retired got quite the surprise after buying a Powerball ticket in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Missouri Lottery said the ticket was purchased for the Oct. 23, 2021 drawing and matched all five white-ball numbers drawn, resulting in a $1 million win.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Cosentino’s Downtown Market in Kansas City.

The winning player said he didn’t check his numbers immediately.

“I went in to check it the next day,” he explained. “The woman at the counter showed me how much it was. I was pretty stunned!”

The winner says he had retired from his job a few months prior to his win, which made it all the more exciting.

“I’m going to pay my house off,” he said, when asked about his plans for the winnings.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Oct. 23 drawing were 10, 30, 51, 57 and 63 with a Powerball number of 20.

He claimed his prize at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in Kansas City on Jan. 5.