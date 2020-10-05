Man seen assaulting and kidnapping woman near St. Louis shakes deputies on I-70

BARNHART, Mo. — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted and kidnapped a woman in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Safety Information Coordinator Grant Bissell said a resident called 911 around 8:20 a.m. Sunday to report a woman was being sexually assaulted inside a black truck.

“She was able to fight her way free and run down the road a bit. He chased after her, brought her down to the ground, continued to physically assault her at that point and then dragged her back in the truck and took off from that area,” Bissell said.

Authorities located the suspect’s truck after he took off and tried to pull him over. He didn’t stop and a chase began in Jefferson County. The man led police onto I-70 WB before getting off the highway and entering the off-ramp of I-70 EB, heading the wrong direction.

That’s when deputies called off the chase.

Neighbors said their area is usually very quiet.

“You don’t hear that type of thing,” Neighbor Maggie Figler said. “It was insane.”

“It’s an exceptionally quiet neighborhood, no one knows we are up here, this is a hill that’s very isolated and secluded and we don’t have issues up here,” neighbor David Vinyard said. “We’re a very small neighborhood, there’s about 20 homes, we know everybody.”

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is working with SLMPD to try and identify where the suspect fled.

“Our detectives have a number of good leads they are following, but at this point, we are still working to try and get him in custody,” Bissell said.

