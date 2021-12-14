Man sentenced after crashing stolen car into Kansas City home while on meth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year-old Kansas City man who crashed a stolen car into a house after smoking methamphetamine was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm.

William T. Bryand was sentenced to six years in federal prison without parole.

On July 15, 2021, Bryand pleaded guilty to being a felon and an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.

On Feb. 7, 2020, Bryand crashed a stolen car into a house on McGee Street, ramming into the garage door.

The owner of the house, who did not know Bryand, told officers that he had been smoking meth.

When officers searched the vehicle Bryand was driving, a 2009 BMW, they found a loaded Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun stuffed between the driver’s seat and the center console. Officers also found drug paraphernalia with methamphetamine residue in the vehicle.

Bryand has five prior felony convictions for burglary, two prior felony convictions for robbery, two prior felony convictions for armed criminal actions, and prior felony convictions for receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle.