OLATHE, Kan. — A judge sentenced a Shawnee man to 30-years in prison for the murder of a Kansas City woman.

In July 2019, the Johnson County District Attorney charged Felipe Chavez, Jr. with the premeditated first-degree murder and rape of a 30-year-old Kansas City woman.

The victim was treated at a Johnson County hospital for three days before she died of her injuries on July 16, 2019.

As part of a deal, Chavez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, rape, and aggravated criminal sodomy.

He is required to register and have post release supervision for the remainder of his life if he is eventually paroled or released from prison.

