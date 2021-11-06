Man sentenced for bystander’s death during police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man convicted of fleeing from police that led to another driver’s death has been sentenced to life in prison.

Brandon Jordan was sentenced Friday in the death of 69-year-old Dennis Affolter of Topeka.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said the chase in November 2019 began after officers received a report of a man trying to pass forged checks at a Topeka bank.

The suspect’s car eventually ran a red light and hit a vehicle driven by Affolter, who later died of his injuries. Jordan was convicted in August of first-degree murder and several other charges.