Man sentenced for deadly shooting inside Blue Springs McDonald’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a deadly shooting inside a McDonald’s restaurant.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Joseph Mayes to seven years in prison on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of 19-year-old Harry Bowers.

Blue Springs Police were called to the McDonald’s restaurant at 7 Highway and N.W. Mock Avenue on Nov. 10, 2020. They found Bowers suffering from a gunshot injury in the bathroom. He later died of his injuries at an area hospital.

Blue Springs police arrested and interviewed Mayes, who said he and Bowers had been in the men’s restroom together. He told officers Bowers came up from behind him at the urinal, placed his gun to his stomach, and pulled the trigger to hear it click, court records say.

In return, Mayes pulled his gun, pointed it at Bowers and pulled the trigger, according to police, but he said he didn’t know there was a chambered round in the gun. He said he unintentionally shot Bowers, court documents say.

Mayes told police it was normal for him and Bowers to point guns at each other, according to court records.