LIBERTY, Mo. — A man, who seriously injured a woman last year by intentionally lighting her on fire and was found guilty, was sentenced Wednesday.

Tyrieke Robinson, 26, was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree assault and 15 years for armed criminal action.

On February 8, 2022, Clay County jurors convicted Robinson for intentionally setting a woman on fire in January 2021.

On Jan. 31, 2021, North Kansas City officers responded to 23rd Avenue and Swift Street in North Kansas City regarding a woman who had been set on fire.

Officers located the victim who was severely burned and was in shock, the victim was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect was also located close to the scene and was immediately taken into custody where he admitted to going to a local gas station where he pumped gas into an empty bottle, then waited outside the victim’s work.

Robinson watched the victim leave work and parked directly behind the victim’s residence waiting for the victim to arrive. Once the victim arrived, Robinson approached her and dumped the gasoline contained within his bottle on the victim and then lit her on fire with a lighter.

