LAWRENCE, Kan. — An Overland Park man is sentenced to nearly six years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 10-year-old girl from Eudora.

Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, 29, hit a motorcycle in Douglas County on May 14.

Ten-year-old Brooklyn Brouhard died of her injuries. She was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by her grandfather Barry Larson, 54, of Eudora, who was also injured.

Police later determined Meza was in Lawrence the day of the crash for a painting job. He was driving back to the Kansas City when he hit Larson’s motorcycle.

Officers arrested him in Indiana about a month after the deadly crash.

At the time of the arrest, Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister described Meza as an undocumented worker and said he has been deported twice.

On Tuesday, a Douglas County judge sentenced Galiano-Meza to nearly three years for the involuntary manslaughter charge due to the hit-and-run crash that killed Brooklyn, plus nearly three years for aggravated battery due to the injuries Larson suffered.

The judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.

