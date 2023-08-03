KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 24-year-old Kansas City man is sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm that was used in the deadly shooting of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter.

Ja’Von Taylor was sentenced Friday to seven years in federal prison without parole.

In March, Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing a machine gun.

Taylor has been detained in federal custody without bond since his arrest.

Taylor admitted he was in possession of a Glock .40-caliber handgun, which had been converted to a machine gun. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.

Taylor has prior felony convictions for robbery and distributing marijuana, according to court records

According to court documents, on Oct. 6, 2022, Independence police officers responded to Liquor Land off U.S. 40 Highway on a reported shooting.

Officers found Anthony Santi, an off-duty Kansas City firefighter, on the floor of the business directly inside the front doors. He was taken to CenterPoint Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

According to court documents, Taylor and Santi were involved in an altercation in the store’s parking lot after Taylor was refused service and refused to leave the store.

Santi, who was delivering novelty items for the business to sell, told Taylor to leave and escorted him out of the store. When they reached Taylor’s car, Taylor pulled a Glock .40-caliber handgun with an extended magazine from under the front seat.

Taylor and the victim wrestled over the handgun until Santi was able to put Taylor in a headlock. Taylor’s girlfriend retrieved the handgun and fired one shot at Santi, striking him in the back. Santi then let go of Taylor and walked into the business, where he collapsed.

Taylor and his girlfriend got into their vehicle and drove away from the scene.

While officers were on the scene, court documents say the girlfriend returned with her mother and was taken into custody.

Taylor was located at a Quik Trip across the street and taken into custody.

Officers searched Taylor’s vehicle and found the Glock machine gun, a broken extended magazine, and a 15-round magazine.

Taylor told investigators that he bought the gun from a guy off the street a few months ago for $500.