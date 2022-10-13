KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 37-year-old man has been sentenced in federal court Thursday for his role in converting large amounts of liquid methamphetamine into crystal methamphetamine.

The operation took place at a rented house within 1,000 feet of George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.

The $1 million operation distributed more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine.

Jose Vieyra-Lopez, of Mexico, was sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison without parole.

On Feb. 4, 2022, Vieyra-Lopez pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school from Jan. 1, 2014, to May 18, 2018.

Vieyra-Lopez also pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, according to court documents.

On May 17, 2018, court documents say officers executed a search warrant at a Kansas City residence. There was no furniture or other items inside the residence to make it appear occupied. Instead, officers found a black cooking stand that had a pan sitting on top that contained liquid methamphetamine.

The residence is approximately 484 feet from George Melcher Elementary School.

The court also ordered Vieyra-Lopez and two other suspects to forfeit to the government $1,080,000, which was received for the unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, based on a sale price of $600 per ounce and the distribution of 1,800 ounces (112.5 pounds) of methamphetamine.

