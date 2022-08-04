A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 43-year-old Kansas City man is sentenced to 10 years in prison without parole for making large amounts of crystal meth near George Melcher Elementary School.

Ruben Ortiz-Vieyra was also ordered to forfeit over $1 million received through unlawful distribution of methamphetamine. He will spend 10 years after his release on supervised release.

Ortiz-Vieyra, along with co-defendants Jose Vieyra-Lopez, Megan Eubanks and Victor Suarez-Gallardo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in January.

On May 15, 2018, a search warrant was executed at Eubanks’ residence and officers seized drugs, weapons, ammunition, counterfeit money and drug paraphernalia.

Two days later, another search warrant was executed at a residence being rented by Ortiz-Vieyra that is 484 feet away from George Melcher Elementary School.

The co-defendants in the case are awaiting sentencing.

