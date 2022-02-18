LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth man is sentenced to nearly three decades in prison for sex crimes involving children.

Adam Stec, 29, was sentenced on charges of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy.

Someone turned a tablet into police in February of 2019. The owner of the tablet said Stec used it to long onto his Google account.

After Stec was finished with the tablet, the owner said he found multiple pictures and videos of two children in sexual situations with Stec.

Investigators said the children were identified, and it was determined that one of the children was 3 or 4 years old at the time and the other was 1 or 2 years old.

Court documents who Stec watched or cared for the children on at least one occasion.