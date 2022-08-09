KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro man will spend a decade behind bars for shooting into a house occupied by a woman and a baby.

A judge sentenced 34-year-old Bernard Manuel Tuesday morning.

Eight years of the sentence is for shooting into an occupied building. The other two years is because Manuel was a felon in possession of a firearm.

Manuel pleaded guilty to the crimes Dec. 1, 2021.

Kansas City police officers responded to reports of gunshots near a home near East 90th Terrace and Kentucky Avenue on April 1, 2021.

Officers found a 9mm shell casing in the woman’s house and 13 more in the street outside the home.

Investigators received a tip that Manuel could be the shooter the same day.

Court documents show police found Manuel in a car at East 43rd Street and Indiana Avenue. When officers approached the car, they saw bullet holes on it, and a gun fell from his lap when he exited the car.

Officers also found two rounds of 9mm ammunition in an ammunition box in the Impala’s driver-side door. A lab analysis confirmed that one of the 9mm shell casings found in the street after the shooting earlier in the day was fired from Manuel’s handgun.

Paperwork shows Manuel was on probation for a 2012 conviction at the time of the shooting.

