KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge sentenced a man to more than 12 years behind bars for a deadly shooting that ended with the victim crashing into a Kansas City building.

Court documents show Michael Finnell pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and Armed Criminal Action.

A BMW crashed into a building in the 4900 block of Swope Parkway on Aug. 3, 2020. Police identified the driver as 26-year-old Antony Taylor. He suffered a single gunshot wound and two other bullet holes were found in the exterior of his vehicle.

Surveillance footage shows the vehicle speeding on southbound Benton Boulevard before losing control and crashing into Deja Vu Event Space. Police found shell casings and a laser sight for a gun on 46th Street and Indiana Avenue when they arrived on reports of sounds of shots fired.

Video from a city bus identified the suspect and victim. Evidence shows that an altercation between Taylor and Finnell led to the fatal shooting. Finnell’s DNA was found on the laser sight.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.