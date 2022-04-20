TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced by the Third Judicial District Court of Shawnee County for his role in a 2020 shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.

Dmario M. Valdivia was sentenced on Friday to 254 months, or just over 21 years, in prison for the shooting death of Ja’Sean Alston. He received 195 months for his second-degree murder conviction and 59 months for aggravated robbery.

Valdivia pleaded guilty to the two charges on Jan. 25 of this year. As part of a deal with prosecutors, two other charges, one for premeditated and intentional first-degree murder and another for aggravated kidnapping, were dismissed.

Valdivia was further ordered to pay a total of $5,000 to the Crime Victim’s Compensation fund. Once released, he is prohibited from carrying a firearm and must complete 36 months of post-release supervision.

On Feb. 28, 2020, police responded to an early morning shooting in the 1200 block of Southwest Washburn Avenue. They found a 2010 Mazda 6 with Alston, 19, bleeding and unresponsive in the front passenger seat, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay, evidence showed Alston was trying to buy a gun when he met 18-year-old Valdivia, one of two people inside of the Mazda 6. Alston was seen getting into the car, which then drove around central Topeka before a shot was fired from inside the car. Valdivia and the other passenger left Alston’s body in the car.

Valdivia was later arrested on March 2 and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He was initially charged with premeditated first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.