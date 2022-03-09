KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two people on Christmas Day in 2020.

Jesse Acosta pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Mario and Delia Madruga.

According to Kansas City, Kansas Police, the crash happened when the stolen truck Acosta was riding in ran a stop sign at North 17th Street and Orville Avenue while running from police.

Mario was 89 years old, and Delia was 85 years old.

Acosta was not the driver of the stolen truck, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.