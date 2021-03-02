Man sentenced to 20 years for murdering Kansas City woman in 2015

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to murdering a woman who disappeared in 2015, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Kevin Hurley, 62, was convicted of second-degree murder on December 16, 2020. A judge announced his sentence today, March 2.

Brandy K. Helbock-Castaneda was reported missing on Dec. 5, 2015. Her body was found naked in the trash bag on Jan. 8, 2016 by waste collectors.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death was blunt force trauma. It was apparent that she was beaten to death.

DNA taken from the body of the woman matched Hurley, who was already serving life on parole for another murder. The defendant first denied knowing the victim, but investigators ruled out any of his family in the homicide.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android