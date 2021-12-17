Man sentenced to consecutive life sentences for deadly Lee’s Summit road rage incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 61-year-old Pleasant Hill man was sentenced Friday to consecutive life sentences for the deadly May 2018 road rage incident that led to the stabbing death of Cody M. Harter on an interstate in Lee’s Summit.

In August, a jury convicted Webb of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Webb to life in prison for the second-degree murder conviction and life in prison on the armed criminal action conviction. He set those sentences to run consecutively.

According to court records, on May 10, 2018, Lee’s Summit Police officers responded to Interstate 470 in the area of Colbern Road on a reported man on the ground.

They found Harter with a large wound. His vehicle was still at the scene.

Witnesses and surveillance video of the victim’s and the suspect’s vehicles led police to the suspect. Lee’s Summit police on Wednesday took Webb into custody.

He told police he had exchanged words with the driver of a truck and acknowledged getting out of his vehicle. He also stated the victim looked familiar.

Lee’s Summit police also found that Webb had been arrested in Liberty on the same day as the homicide. Information from that arrest showed Webb had a knife in his pants pocket.

Harter was a member of the Missouri Air National Guard. His mother told FOX4 in 2018 her son also owned a lawn care business and was an avid dirt bike racer.

