KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentences a Kansas City man in the July 2020 deadly shooting of 35-year-old Lodillar Styles.

The judge sentenced 41-year-old Johnathan Bradford on Tuesday to life in prison for his conviction of second-degree murder and an additional seven years for sentences in four other convictions.

According to court documents, Kansas City police officers responded to a shooting on July 22, 2020, just before 7 p.m. in the area of E. 40th Street and Tracy Avenue.

Officers found the victim in the middle of the street. They determined the victim had been in a large blue pickup truck with two others, including a witness.

A witness told police that the victim had picked her up and drove her to his apartment, where Bradford also arrived.

The witness noticed the suspect was smoking hash and was acting weird. As they were about to leave, the victim was in the driver’s seat and the witness was in the front passenger seat. The victim pulled over to let Bradford out.

Bradford attempted to get out but the doors were locked. The victim asked the suspect not to pull on the door handles because the child lock was on.

Styles instructed Bradford to let the window down and to reach outside the door to open it. The suspect uttered “OK,” according to the witness, then shot Styles in the head. The victim’s vehicle then struck a white van.

Other witnesses heard the vehicles’ collision and saw a man pulling the bloody victim from the vehicle. When the suspect was arrested, after a brief foot chase, police recovered a pistol of the same caliber used in the shooting.

The suspect told police he had been in the vehicle with the victim, when “all chaos broke out.

Court records say Bradford was a convicted felon and was convicted with a weapon offense in July of 2012. He was charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in May of 1999.