KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City area man received a life sentence behind bars after he was convicted in the first deadly shooting of 2018.

A judge sentenced Aasim Karim, 56, to life in prison for the death of Thomas Rice III. In Missouri, a life sentence equals 30 years in prison.

According to court records, Rice was found outside the driver’s door of his car near U.S. 40 Highway and Manchester Avenue on Jan. 4, 2018. He’d been shot and died from his injuries.

Investigators said they found a spent shell casing near Rice’s car that matched casings found at his home.

Court records show witnesses told police that Karim threatened Rice shortly before the shooting. Detectives also found video surveillance that showed a car resembling one owned by Karim following Rice shortly before he was killed.