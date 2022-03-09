KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to four years in prison for a 2020 accidental shooting in the Kansas City Zoo parking lot that killed another man.

Anthony Meneses, 29, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty last year to being a felon in possession of a firearm, federal prosecutors for Missouri said in a news release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The shooting happened on Aug. 9, 2020, in the zoo’s parking lot while Meneses was in the back seat of a car, authorities said. Meneses grabbed a gun in the pocket of a seat in front on him and the gun fired.

The gunshot hit 19-year-old Jason Smith, who was in the front seat of the car, police said. Smith died at a hospital, and police said an investigation determined the shooting was accidental.

Meneses was barred from possessing a weapon because he had a prior felony conviction for tampering with a motor vehicle, prosecutors said.

