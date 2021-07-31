Man sentenced to probation after child shoots 6-year-old

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 28-year-old Lawrence man has been sentenced to a year of probation after a child in his home shot and critically injured a 6-year-old friend.

Rashun Lewis was sentenced Friday after he previously pleaded no contest to aggravated endangering a child.

Lewis was accused of allowing the 5-year-old to get ahold of a gun and shoot 6-year-old Tayshawn Mack Harris in August 2020. The boy was critically injured but survived.

Judge Sally Pokorny on Friday said noted that Lewis had no criminal record before she agreed to the recommended sentence of a year of probation.