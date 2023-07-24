EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A man has serious injuries after falling 30 feet into a ravine in Excelsior Springs, officials say.

Monday morning, the Excelsior Springs fire and police departments saved a man who fell into a ravine after he ran from the police.

Sunday night, the man ran into the woods and eventually fell into the ravine. Monday, after the sun came back up, ESPD resumed their search and located the man.

Medics were called to the scene and rescued the man right before Monday’s thunderstorms came into the Kansas City metro.

The man has serious injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.