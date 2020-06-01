Man killed after shooting near 46th and Warwick, not far from Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been killed Sunday night after a shooting near the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City.

Police say the deadly shooting happened near 46th Street and Warwick Boulevard.

KCPD said it’s unclear at this time if it’s related to the protests going on Sunday night at the Plaza.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

Hundreds gathered Sunday at the Plaza for a third night to protest the death of George Floyd and police brutality.

After violence on Saturday night, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas issued an 8 p.m. curfew, but said if protesters remained peaceful, they could stay.

But at about 8:30 p.m. some protesters began throwing bottles and other objects at police, and officers deployed tear gas to get the crowd to leave. KCPD declared it an unlawful assembly, but for hours despite several more rounds of tear gas, many remained.