MILLVILLE, Mo. — A Missouri man is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a cow in his vehicle early Wednesday morning in Henry County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 4 a.m. Missouri Highway 52, just west of SW 951st Road.

The driver of a 2006 Honda Pilot was traveling east when he struck a cow in the roadway.

The highway patrol says after the impact with the cow, the vehicle ran off the side of the roadway and overturned.

The 29-year-old driver was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.