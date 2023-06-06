EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A Lawson, Missouri man has serious injuries in a crash early Tuesday morning after striking a horse that was in the roadway in Clay County.

The crash was reported just before 4:30 a.m. on northbound U.S. 69 Highway near Robyn Lane, just north of Excelsior Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol reports the driver of a 2002 Acura was traveling north when he struck a horse that was in the roadway, then went off the side of the road and overturned.

The 56-year-old driver was taken by LifeFlight to Truman Medical and is reported to have serious injuries.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Excelsior Police Department assisted MSHP following the crash.