KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

Police officers responded to the incident just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of E. 14th Street and Highland Avenue, near the Clymer Community Center/Don Bosco School of English.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are continuing to look for evidence and speak with witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.