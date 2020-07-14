Man shot and killed at 8th and Prospect in Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are now investigating the city’s 101st homicide of 2020 after a man was shot to death at 8th and Prospect.

Just before 9:15 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the area on a shooting call. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive in the street. They rendered aid and called EMS.

He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Detectives and crime scene investigators plan to gather more evidence and talk to potential witnesses to get more details.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD directly at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.