Man shot and killed at Old Northeast gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are trying to determine who shot and killed a man at an Old Northeast gas station early Sunday morning.

Investigators say they received a shooting call at around 1:00am at 12th & Hardesty, but found the crime scene at a gas station a few blocks away, near Independence Avenue and Hardesty. The shooting victim was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Preliminary information from Kansas City police says that two cars pulled into the gas station, there was some sort of argument between people in the cars, and shots were fired. Detectives are reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses to try to determine possible suspects.

If you can help solve this case, or any other major crimes in the Metro, call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. or submit a tip here. You don not have to give your name, and you could earn a cash reward.