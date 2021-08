One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating a Thursday morning homicide near South 63rd Street and Holliday Drive.

Police were called to the area on a death investigation at about 7 a.m. and found a male victim who had been shot.

No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.