Man shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Quindaro Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers were called to a neighborhood near N. 33rd Street and Lafayette Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. They found the body of a man who’d been shot and killed.

Detectives continue to investigate the deadly shooting. If you have any information that could help police what led up to the shooting, or who is responsible for firing the deadly shot, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).