Police identify 20-year-old man shot and killed in parking lot near 83rd and Hillcrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said in a news release that someone shot a killed a man early Thursday near Hillcrest Road and East 83rd Street.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 20-year-old Christopher Davis on the ground in the parking lot. First responders said he died at he scene.

Police have not yet released any information about the suspect.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Information leading to an arrest could result in a $25,000 cash reward.