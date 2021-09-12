Man shot and killed in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened during the early morning hours of Sunday near Westport Road and Broadway.

Kansas City police say just after 3 a.m., Westport security flagged off-duty officers about a sound of gunshots in the area. Officers found a man was shot and emergency responders declared him dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been given yet.

Detectives believe there were witnesses and want to hear from anyone who has information that will help them make an arrest.

If you know anything about this shooting, you can call the homicide unit at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. Calls to the hotline can be anonymous, there’s up to a $25,000 reward for an arrest in the case.