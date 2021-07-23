Man shot and killed on Kansas City’s east side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed overnight, leaving Kansas City homicide detectives looking for clues that will lead them to an arrest.

KCPD says officers responded to the shooting just before 3 a.m. on Friday in the 7000 block of Monroe, which is near the intersection of Gregory and Cleveland. They found the adult male victim at the scene, emergency responders pronounced him deceased.

So far police haven’t released any suspect information, sources tell FOX4’s Kathy Quinn investigators may be looking for a burgundy Chevrolet Impala.

If you know anything about this deadly shooting that will help investigators, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. You can remain anonymous, and there’s a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.