Man shot and killed outside QuikTrip Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after being shot outside a QuikTrip Saturday night at about 11 p.m.

According to police, they were called to the gas station at 3101 Southwest Boulevard on calls of gunshots, which was later upgraded to a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS declared him dead at the scene.

Police believe an argument led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.