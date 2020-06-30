Man shot by Independence police after chase ends in Liberty, officials say

LIBERTY, Mo. — An Independence police officer shot a man Tuesday afternoon after the man led multiple agencies on a chase from Independence to Liberty.

Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Independence police tried to pull over the driver of a red pickup truck at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. The driver fled the scene, and a chase began.

Bell said he did not know what the initial traffic stop was for.

Several agencies assisted Independence police, including Liberty police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, as the driver made his way into Clay County.

Liberty police deployed spikes, but the driver kept going, Bell said. The man eventually got out of the truck and allegedly pointed a gun at officers, according to Bell.

An Independence police officer fired their weapon, hitting the man. He was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is now investigating.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more details are confirmed.